LARAMIE — Despite recent snowfall across southern Wyoming the last couple weeks of last year, the state enters the New Year in a drought that’s held since 2020.
This is the 36th driest year of the past 127 years for Albany County, with drought conditions ranging from abnormally dry to extreme, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.
Matthew Brothers, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, said Albany County is in what is classified as a moderate drought, with surrounding areas like Laramie County experiencing more extreme drought conditions.
According to a report from Wyoming National Resources Conservation Service, snowpack in Wyoming is at 88% of the median. In 2020, snowpack was at 80% of the median and 107% in 2019. The numbers are an aggregate of the whole state, with some areas recording lower and higher numbers.
Jim Fahey, a hydrologist at NRCS, said the median is taken over the past 30 years of snowpack data and that the most current numbers come from the years 1991-2020. A value of 100% of the median would be considered normal or average.
Fahey said that for this time of year, the area is doing pretty well for moisture, with only some areas in the east stuck lower than the median.
The Laramie watershed is nearly normal at 88% of the median, which is an improvement from this time last year when it was between 70% and 75%, he said. A large portion of the precipitation came in the past two weeks. Before that local snowpack was at 62%.
“We’re looking for a better runoff this coming spring,” Fahey said. “We’ve got better conditions coming into the water year, which starts Oct. 1.”