Snow Removal WYDOT
Buy Now

Snow plows work to clear Brundage Lane Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

LARAMIE — With storms building up as winter continues, snowplow drivers across the state are preparing for another busy season. 

Last year, Wyoming had a decrease in snowplow drivers, leading to a strain in the process of keeping roads open. 

Tags

Recommended for you