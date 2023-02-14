Today

Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds. Intermittent snow showers around before midnight. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds. Intermittent snow showers around before midnight. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High near 25F. Winds light and variable.