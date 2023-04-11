CHEYENNE — After being denied anonymity in a lawsuit involving the Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter at the University of Wyoming, the seven plaintiffs renewed their request Friday to remain anonymous.
Federal District Court Judge Alan Johnson issued his denial of their original motion to proceed anonymously Thursday, and said the plaintiffs didn’t demonstrate in their filing that their case was “one of the few exceptional cases involving highly sensitive or personal matters or a real danger of physical harm.”
“Lawsuits are public events, and the public, especially here, has an important interest in access to legal proceedings,” he wrote. “Plaintiffs may not levy serious accusations without standing behind them. Our system of dispute resolution does not allow plaintiffs to cower behind an anonymity shield, especially one that is so rarely bestowed in this District or Circuit.”
Johnson gave them until April 20 to file an amended complaint with their real names, but they pushed back against his decision instead.
The plaintiffs are members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority who are seeking damages from the national organization and its leadership, the Kappa Kappa Gamma Building Co. and a transgender woman who was inducted into the sorority last fall. Although there are many levels to the breach-of-contract lawsuit, the case, at its core, presents an argument that the transgender student is not a woman and shouldn’t be included in a “single-sex organization.”
They sought anonymity initially because of the alleged sensitive factors of the case, as well as “the strong likelihood that the nature of this lawsuit will result in threats and harassment from third-parties against individual students and their families.”
A similar argument was made for the transgender student, who they designated “Terry Smith” and used “he/him” pronouns throughout the court documents.
Cheyenne attorneys Cassie Craven and John Knepper represent the plaintiffs and built upon this argument in their renewed request to proceed anonymously — bringing into question Johnson’s belief that the case doesn’t warrant anonymity “at present.”
“The difficulty with the Court’s decision is that anonymity cannot be restored if the ‘present’ circumstances change. And they have,” according to the request filed Friday. “Plaintiffs renew their request in light of developments since the filing of the complaint 10 days ago, and they trust that the information will revise the Court’s assessment of the merits of their request for anonymity at this stage of litigation.”
Craven and Knepper state that it would be impossible to show “concrete evidence of threats of violence directed against each individual,” since their identities are unknown, but the experiences since the lawsuit has been filed are examples of real danger of physical harm.
They cited an incident Thursday when a former Kentucky swimmer, Riley Gaines, was assaulted by individuals for “speaking about the need for protected spaces for women on a university campus in California.”
“Ms. Gaines was barricaded in a room for three hours; she was physically assaulted as she was escorted out of the event by law enforcement, all while being screamed at and called a ‘fucking transphobic bitch’ by biological men,” they wrote.
Another example used was a recent social media post by Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, who serves in the same district as the University of Wyoming and where the plaintiffs live. She didn’t respond to a request for comment on the use of her post for the anonymity request.
“She posted an ANTIFA- referenced meme that received national attention,” according to the court documents and an exhibit of the post. “The meme depicts a woman holding an assault rifle with a scope and the words, ‘Auntie Fa Says protect trans folks against fascists & bigots!’” Provenza has been publicly censured by Wyoming Legislature leadership, and House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, has noted that she received death threats as a result of her actions. The attorneys said that the death threats and safety go both ways, and used more examples, such as death threats being received by the church elder who spoke against the acceptance of the transgender woman into Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the student facing statewide and national backlash.