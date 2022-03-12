WHEATLAND — Thirty years ago, Amy Michele Copsey had an impressive string of victories that won her 51 medals in various sports as a Special Olympian. At 49 years of age, Copsey is making a comeback.
Copsey is going to begin training for basketball with her new team in Wheatland and she is excited at the comeback. Copsey competed in many different sports in Special Olympics, from basketball to track, shot put, bowling, skating, swimming and softball throw. She is a gifted athlete and says that she has no favorite sport, but she loves them all.
And through it all has been Copsey’s sister, Lori Morales. She said that growing up with a special needs child was like having God put an angel in their home. Morales has supported Copsey every step of her life and also with her Special Olympics career.
Last week as a show of love and support, Copsey participated in the Wyoming Special Olympian’s Jackalope Jump that was held at the Little Res in Wheatland. In single-digit wind chills jumpers, walkers and divers all took the plunge into ice water through a hole in the ice cut by the Wheatland fire department. The event raised over $4,000 for Special Olympics.
“About a month ago I saw it advertised,” Morales said. “Two years ago, I had seen Special Olympians here in Wyoming and I talked to my mom about getting Amy back involved. Then life kind of got in the way and we didn’t get her signed up for anything. When I saw it advertised, I knew that I had always wanted to do a jump and always wanted to get Amy back involved. It was perfect timing, so we just went for it.”
Jackalope Jump participants gather donations for Special Olympics. Amy said that she would gladly do that, and she collected most donations from an individual, collecting over $1,000.
Since there is no Special Olympic chapter in Guernsey, Copsey will be practicing in Wheatland under head coach and Special Olympic coordinator Kayla Dial Robinett and assistant coach Cassidy Kirlin. Morales will travel to Wheatland to connect with the team and go to meets as well.
Copsey is looking at her first practice for basketball and track beginning Wednesday, March 16 in Wheatland. The 2022 Special Olympic USA games are slated to run from June 5-12 in Orlando, Florida.
“She always loved water and had a lot of swimming events,” her father, Monty Copesy said. “Her best was to swim on her back. She was like a paddlewheel going down her lane. Sometimes one arm would be going around and over the rope dividing the lanes, but she just kept going.”
According to Morales, growing up with an award-winning superstar athlete has always been natural to her, and it was always their life.
“I learned from a very early age what special needs people are like,” Morales said. “Just the acceptance and their unconditional love. And their enjoyment for smaller things. I’ve always looked out for opportunities to help special needs kids as well as my own kids who befriend them in their school setting.”
Morales said that growing up, one of her best childhood friendships which is still going today was from another sibling.
“He and I would be at the same meets and we would time running events,” Morales said. “And I just think there is no age cap to this and any special needs child no matter how old can participate.”
Copsey lives in her own home and functions quite well in the town of Guernsey as everyone knows her and takes care of her.
“It was in my mom’s will, that she would like to have her be able to continue living in their house as long as possible. Mom always felt that God gave Amy to her for a reason. She never wanted her nor has she ever had to go to a group home.”
With the passing of their mom, the residence is now Amy’s house. The family has installed a ringing doorbell system that can be accessed through other family member’s phones. It is also something that they can communicate through with her.
“Guernsey is Amy’s home,” Copsey said, wiping her eyes. “Everybody in Guernsey looks out for Amy. To move her to Scotts Bluff (Where Amy’s dad lives) would not have been fair to her. She couldn’t have been as free as she is here.”
She spends time with family all day and then retreats to her own nest every night. She does go to the Services for Seniors center for lunch and then eats dinner with the family.
“Amy is a very special person who brightens everyone’s life who knows her,” Morales said. “She thanks me for getting her back into Special Olympics.
To get ready to train each year after a layoff due to weather, age or life is always a challenge, but Copsey is coming back after 30 years of being away from her gifts that bring her joy and a sense of accomplishment.
Copsey is looking forward to that first practice and to showcase her talents. She says she loves everything about the game but likes shooting the best.
She leaves a lasting memory wherever she goes.
One of her family members, Daren Seip said, “One of the best memories that I can remember was going to those meets and watching the competitors. Even with their disability, giving it everything they’ve got and to see their faces when they gave out the medals. It was very uplifting.”
When Copsey hangs all the medals around her neck, her shoulders hang a little lower due to the weight of them all. Perhaps she will win that 52nd medal this summer, but perhaps someone will step up and build her a trophy case right there at Amy’s House in Guernsey, Wyoming.