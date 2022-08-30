Judge courtroom gavel stock
Coutesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Two special prosecutors are likely to replace the Laramie County district attorney in a local child murder case.

During a Monday afternoon hearing, Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe indicated that attorneys Michael Blonigen and Pat Crank will be allowed to serve as special prosecutors in the case of Wyatt Dean Lamb.

