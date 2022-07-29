airplane stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

CHEYENNE — Spirit Airlines Inc. flew away from a major Denver-based discount air carrier, into the waiting hands of another corporate marriage partner.

This is perhaps the culmination of months of high profile corporate fighting over the fate of the low-cost purveyor of flights. Industry officials suggested the impact on Cheyenne may be limited, though the deal moves bear watching for any possible future impacts on consumers.

