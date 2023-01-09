Capitol

The Wyoming State Capitol Building stands tall Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week. 

“I don’t believe it’s any mystery that in practically every area of state government, we’re facing a lot of competition from the private sector and other areas and other state governments,” Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier told lawmakers during a September committee meeting. Across the board, state government has struggled with an ongoing recruitment and retention problem. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022. To slow the bleeding, the Legislature approved a pay increase per Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendation during the 2022 budget session — the idea being to bring wages closer to market value after trailing 19.4% behind. Pay alone, however, is not expected to fix the problem, according to staff testimony and surveys that describe a discouraged workforce. Now, retention and hiring challenges have crept into some of the offices for Wyoming’s five elected statewide officials. 

