Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
“I don’t believe it’s any mystery that in practically every area of state government, we’re facing a lot of competition from the private sector and other areas and other state governments,” Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier told lawmakers during a September committee meeting. Across the board, state government has struggled with an ongoing recruitment and retention problem. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022. To slow the bleeding, the Legislature approved a pay increase per Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendation during the 2022 budget session — the idea being to bring wages closer to market value after trailing 19.4% behind. Pay alone, however, is not expected to fix the problem, according to staff testimony and surveys that describe a discouraged workforce. Now, retention and hiring challenges have crept into some of the offices for Wyoming’s five elected statewide officials.
Meier was re-elected in November after beating primary challenger Bill Gallop, who ran on Meier’s job performance. At the start of a second term, six positions in the treasurer’s office remain open including chief operating officer and general counsel.
Some of those vacancies date back to Meier’s previous term.
In July, Deputy State Treasurer Dawn Williams told the Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments the office was struggling to receive applicants — “let alone qualified ones” — for several accounting positions, including a principal accountant job and an accounting manager. Those two posts also remain vacant.
Lisa Jerde Spillman, then general counsel for the treasurer’s office, told the committee she would also be leaving the job for the private sector.
“I have a family of four. I make half the market wage,” Jerde Spillman said. “So I gave my notice. I didn’t want to do that but I have a family to [support].”
In 2019 the Legislature authorized a performance compensation program for treasurer’s office staff directly engaged in investing assets. Intended to improve recruitment and retention, the program has paid out $624,076 and $663,104 for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, respectively, according to a Legislative Service Office memo. The program is working, according to Meier, but excludes staff like Jerde Spillman. Outside of investment staff, the treasurer told lawmakers “we’re just not competitive” largely due to pay.
One of Meier’s critics, Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, is concerned that salary challenges threaten the state’s financial well-being.
“We all want to watch our spending,” Gierau said. “But this is a case where we’re just so far behind the market in so many positions — and the treasurer’s office is just a highlight of it — that we really have to come to grips with.”
Gierau blames budget cuts and a legislative body that’s been averse to pay increases. He pointed out that Meier was once a part of that body as a longtime fixture of the Senate.
“But now that he’s on the other side, as a member of the executive side of the house, I think he’s seen what continual cutting and not staying up with the market can do,” Gierau said. One out of every four dollars of Wyoming’s general fund budget comes from the state’s investments, according to Gierau, who would like to see that number closer to one out of every three. Lawmakers have a vested interest to make sure the treasurer’s office is properly staffed, he said.