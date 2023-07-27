coal stock
Courtesy photo

CASPER — Wyoming aims to be a national leader when it comes to carbon capture technology. That involves not only investing in the technology itself, but also supporting projects that store or use the carbon once it’s been taken out of the air. 

The state is trying to figure out how to incentivize projects that would bring the most benefit for Wyoming. Last week, the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee requested a draft bill that aims to help level the playing field for different CO2 storage and use projects and bring in more revenue for the state. Once CO2 has been taken out of the air, it can be stored by injecting it underground where, over time, it will mineralize and turn back into rock. The captured CO2 can also be used as a commodity. For example, it can be injected into oil fields to push oil toward wells in a technique called “enhanced oil recovery.” 

Recommended for you