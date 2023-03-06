CASPER — Gov. Mark Gordon allowed House Bill 103 — legislation that bans crossover voting in Wyoming — to quietly become law without his signature on Thursday.
He explained in a Thursday evening letter that he chose not to sign the bill because it “adds uncertainty to the voting process.”
That ambiguity concerns whether or not someone registering to vote in the bill’s blackout period could also declare a party affiliation, Wheatland Republican Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, the bill’s sponsor, explained.
House Bill 103 bars voters from changing their party affiliation after the first day of the candidate filing period. That means voters won’t be able to see what their candidate options are before deciding which party ticket they want to vote on for primary elections, unless people advertise their candidacy before that filing date.
There will also be a 14-day blackout period before general elections. Voters won’t be able to cancel their registration in those time periods; allowing those cancellations would make a loophole for people to re-register with a different party affiliation, Haroldson has explained. Ending the practice of crossover voting was one of the top priorities of Secretary of State Chuck Gray, who campaigned primarily on a platform of ousting voter fraud and who has described crossover voting as “a process which has undermined the sanctity of Wyoming’s primary process.”
“I support this bill 100%, and the Wyoming Legislature made the right decision by passing HB 103,” Gray said in a statement following the Senate’s approval of the bill.
After Gordon’s announcement on Thursday, Gray said in a statement that he “couldn’t be more excited” about the bill becoming law and “will ensure its proper implementation.”
Opponents of House Bill 103 have argued that the legislation will disenfranchise voters and push people to change their party affiliation to Republican regardless of whether or not they actually hold Republican values.
Mary Lankford, a former Sublette County clerk and current lobbyist for the County Clerks Association of Wyoming, said at committee meetings that implementing the bill will require “pretty heavy voter education for the public so that they aren’t caught short.”
Gordon acknowledged in his Thursday letter that the adjustments that will have to take place.
“No matter what, the changes resulting from this adjustment to Wyoming law will cause some confusion in the coming primary,” he wrote. “However, nearly 93 percent of Wyoming voters are now registered Republicans, making the presumed changes perhaps more academic than real. I urge voters to learn about these changes so that they may vote their desired major party ballot in 2024.”