CHEYENNE — A formal charge against Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove was filed Friday with the Wyoming State Bar’s Board of Personal Responsibility, detailing what it called “incompetence and lack of professionalism.”
The 23-page charging document was filed by Special Bar Counsel W.W. Reeves, who said the state bar’s Review and Oversight Committee found probable cause to bring the charge against Manlove because of multiple professional conduct violations.
The charge stems from, in part, an “unprecedented” four-page letter signed by the four Laramie County District Court judges and the three Laramie County Circuit Court judges and sent to the state bar in December.
The letter described “a broad range of misconduct,” according to charging documents.
“In short, we are concerned that Manlove’s personnel management and caseload management cause prejudice to the administration of justice in Laramie County. ... We are also concerned for this community because it appears that there is a strong likelihood that Manlove’s continued tenure cannot provide our citizens with the representation in the District Attorney’s Office they deserve,” the letter reads, in part.
The Code of Judicial Conduct requires judges to report questionable conduct by attorneys.
Two other issues addressed in the formal charge came from mothers of women who were victims of dangerous crimes “perpetrated by men whose return to the community (without the period of incarceration their crimes warranted) was later endorsed by Manlove.”
“Both cases demonstrate the public safety hazards posed to Laramie County residents by Manlove’s reckless conduct in failing to competently discharge the duties of her office,” the charge reads.
Manlove did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.
The state bar has asked the Board of Professional Responsibility to hold a formal disciplinary hearing into the allegations outlined in the charge, directly impose or recommend the Wyoming Supreme Court impose disciplinary measures against Manlove, and order the district attorney to reimburse the bar for costs associated with the charge and hearing.
Manlove has 20 days from the filing of the formal charge, dated June 11, to respond.
The charge outlines multiple instances of Manlove allegedly failing to fulfill the duties of her role as district attorney.
Many hinged on a failure to file charging documents in a timely manner and on reportedly excessive dismissals of cases her office blamed on budget cuts. On Jan. 25, 2019, an office manager in the District Attorney’s office wrote that the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department had informed the office that a number of inmates were set to be released because no charges had been filed against them within 72 hours.
In a separate incident in September 2019, a Cheyenne man named Andrew Weaver was released from jail because of a failure of Manlove’s office to file charges against him. Five days later, Weaver faced charges in a fatal shooting that killed two adults and injured two 14-year-old boys.
On Sept. 24, Manlove’s office sent out a news release giving a false version of events surrounding Weaver’s release, accusing the Wyoming Tribune Eagle of publishing “misinformation.”
She said charges had been filed, but because Weaver was not seen by a circuit court judge within 72 hours, as required by state statute, he had to be released. A legal assistant told the office manager that Weaver was released from jail because the office had not filed corrected charging documents in time after the circuit court asked for an error to be fixed.
A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department also said at the time that Weaver had been released because the DA’s office declined to press charges.
The formal charge says Manlove failed to produce its file on Weaver when asked by special bar counsel.
State budget cuts set to begin Aug. 1, 2020, required all lawyers in the DA’s office take one day off without pay per month. As a result of the planned 10% cut, Manlove said the office would only prosecute felonies and misdemeanor domestic violence cases. Though cuts only ended up at 6%, Manlove wrote in a Sept. 18, 2020, letter to the courts and law enforcement officials that each attorney had to take two days off per month, which was false, the charge says.
This letter was cited in following weeks as grounds for the dismissal of “scores of cases.”
In circuit court, nearly 800 cases were dismissed outright between October 2020 and February 2021.
Most, the charging document says, cited Manlove’s Sept. 18 letter. Sixteen case dismissals in district court cited this letter, with charges including auto theft, embezzlement, drug possession and forgery.
Between October 2020 and February 2021, 132 cases were dismissed in district court, compared to 75 cases between October 2019 and February 2020.
Manlove’s Sept. 18 letter said law enforcement should “shoulder the burden of prosecuting all non-priority offenses,” which has no legal basis, Reeves wrote.
In November, Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe ordered that Manlove give legal reasoning for the dismissal of a case.
“On numerous occasions, in various dockets, the court has addressed the State’s concerns regarding the pandemic and reviewed the contents of the State’s memo,” Sharpe’s order reads. “This court has previously entered orders striking (the Sept. 18) letter that the State routinely attached to its motions to dismiss as an improper and unnecessary exhibit. Now, instead of attaching the improper letter, the State has chosen to simply incorporate its contents into its motion.”