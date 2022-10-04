river scenery stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CASPER — Early on the morning of July 17, 2019, an irrigation tunnel in eastern Wyoming caved in, opening a sinkhole large enough to swallow a home. Water could no longer move forward, and as it backed up, a canal near Fort Laramie filled until the banks crumpled, flooding several nearby farms.

The blocked tunnel, meanwhile, meant farmers in the area couldn’t get water to their crops during the height of summer. That tunnel collapse, along with the identification of structural issues at the LaPrele Dam near Douglas, has prompted the state to launch a study of aging irrigation infrastructure.

