POWELL — Hunting areas around Powell are being hit hard by Chronic Wasting Disease, with prevalence for the disease hitting nearly half of all bucks.
CWD is fatal to wildlife; infected animals usually succumb within two years of contracting the highly contagious disease.
Cody Region Wildlife Management Coordinator Corey Class recently shared the grim news about the fate of the Shoshone River herd in hunt areas 121 (west of Powell) and 122 (south and southwest of Powell).
“We’ve never known an animal to survive CWD. They all succumb to it,” he told a crowd at the department’s season setting meeting Monday night in Powell in the Yellowstone Building on the Northwest College Campus. “Typically deer succumb to it in about 18 months — we usually say somewhere between 18 and 24 months.”
The National Deer Association, which works to ensure the future of wild deer, wildlife habitat and hunting, said CWD in deer has emerged over the last 20 years as one of the most significant issues in deer hunting in modern times, with enormous biological, economic, political and cultural impacts.
“The fact that the disease is complex and difficult to manage has made it controversial and has caused much disagreement and debate in the hunting world,” the association claims.
Among wildlife biologists in the state, there is little disagreement about the impact to mule deer populations. The disease is increasing in prevalence and the solutions call for tough, potentially unpopular actions.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist Tony Mong confirmed that the high prevalence was among harvested bucks in the hunt areas and excluded roadkill and targeted animals (those that appeared sick and euthanized), which usually have a higher rate of infection. He also shared news that fawn ratios have dropped about 13% in the past five years and buck ratios remain fairly high — which sounds like good news, but it’s not.
“When you talk to CWD management, right now there’s two things [wildlife managers] can do: decrease buck ratios and decrease the overall population so they’re not so tightly packed,” Mong said.
The possible solution might limit future deer hunting opportunities. But there are other species to consider as the disease spreads.