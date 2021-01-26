CASPER — The State Board of Land Commissioners voted to approve a lease for a proposed wind energy project on state land in Albany County on Thursday, effectively reversing its previous decision to not extend the lease in November.
Energy company ConnectGen applied to lease over 4,800 acres of Wyoming state land to construct a 500 megawatt wind farm, called the Rail Tie project. About one-fifth of the entire 26,000 acre project near the community of Tie Siding has been proposed for state land. The majority of the state land parcels fall in the southwest portion of the project, roughly six miles south of Interstate 80.
The developer expects the wind lease payments to provide about $20 million to the state during the project’s 35-year lifespan.
But throughout the past year, the Rail Tie wind project has captured the attention of both state residents and the wind energy industry at large, garnering both heated opposition and support.
Proponents consider the proposed energy development a vital source of revenue for the Wyoming’s education system, especially at a time when budget cuts and a recession have weakened the state’s fiscal outlook.
Opponents fear the wind project will compromise viewsheds, private property values, public access to land and tourism.
On Nov. 5, the Board of Land Commissioners voted to not support a motion to lease to the company, after members of the public expressed concerns over the development.
But about one month later, the board decided to rescind its decision after the state auditor identified “new information” on the benefits of the project, according to Jason Crowder, deputy director of the Office of State Lands and Investments.