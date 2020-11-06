CASPER — After heated deliberation, Wyoming regulators voted to deny a renewable energy company a lease to build a wind farm on state land in Albany County on Thursday, after members of the public expressed concern the development would compromise scenic viewsheds.
ConnectGen is an independent energy firm based in Houston. The developer applied to lease 4,800 acres of state land to construct part of its 500 megawatt Rail Tie wind project. Approximately 20% of the entire 26,000 acre project would have been on the state land. The state would have received $480,000 per year for leasing the land, according to Amanda MacDonald, the project manager of the wind farm.
The company also anticipated construction and operation of the entire wind farm could create 136 direct jobs during its 35-year lifespan, the company said. In addition, ConnectGen anticipated the Rail Tie project could generate $133.5 million in taxes for the county and $45 million for the state over its lifetime.
The majority of the state land parcels fell in the southwest portion of the project, roughly 6 miles south of Interstate 80.
The director of the Office of State Lands and Investments had recommended the board approve the lease given “no substantive impairments” were identified to grazing and agricultural activities.
But the board determined otherwise and declined to grant the company the lease needed to build on the 4,800 acres of state land.