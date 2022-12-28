CASPER — The Wyoming State Board of Education led its first audit of subject standards this month, paving the way for the wholesale reconsideration of educational benchmarks in the state as it seeks to build on its Profile of a Graduate initiative.
The State Board of Education convened a group of curriculum directors and educators from across Wyoming in Casper in the middle of December to examine the state’s math and science standards and look for ways to streamline the requirements for school districts, educators and students.
During the two-day meeting, school district curriculum directors and educators specializing in math and science considered a slew of factors, including state law and the State Board of Education’s Profile of a Graduate — which outlines the competencies each Wyoming student should meet — in updating and trimming down the state’s math and science requirements.
“What the auditors did is they said, ‘Okay, going through the lens of math and science which of these standards lend themselves to this Profile — the voices of the people of Wyoming — and what Wyoming statute says,” said Diana Clapp, the coordinator for the Wyoming State Board of Education and a former principal, curriculum director and district superintendent.
Wyoming’s educational standards dictate how students are measured and what students learn, from multiplication with whole numbers to Newton’s third law of motion, which states that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.
By all accounts, they are robust. The state’s current math and science standards combined number more than 250 pages. Wyoming has more than 1,800 K-12 content standards across 10 subject areas, according to a news release from the State Board of Education.
Following a 2018 bill requiring computer science education in K-12 in Wyoming, the State Board of Education and Walt Wilcox, the chairman at the time, asked Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill about the obligations of the board in setting standards for students and school districts.
In her 2019 opinion, Hill concluded that the State Board of Education needed to set graduation standards to meet the requirement of Wyoming’s constitution for a “complete and uniform system of public instruction.”
With the directive, the State Board of Education initiated its Profile of a Graduate to first define what Wyomingites wanted to see from the state’s K-12 graduates.
The board held dozens of listening sessions and collected hundreds of surveys in 2021, asking respondents to share their views on the skills students should learn and the role of K-12 education in preparing students for the future. Throughout the process, the State Board of Education consistently heard concerns from parents, former students and educators about the volume of standards students and teachers were required to meet, Clapp said.
“The board was openly told, ‘We can’t do all this. We literally cannot cover this in the time that we have to do it, so we’ve got to pick and choose,’” she said.
Those concerns helped to trigger the board’s audit of math and science standards and a broader effort to reduce and reshape the state’s educational standards.