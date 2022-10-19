CHEYENNE — The state has a limited array of quick actions it could take to significantly — and for the longer term — reduce what people pay at the gas pump, a new report suggested.
In the works since June, when Mark Gordon established the Governor’s Gas and Diesel Working Group, the panel late Tuesday afternoon issued a report for ideas to trim prices.
As a news release noted, following public meetings in which testimony was provided, the panel “explored proposed solutions and prepared a report for Governor Gordon outlining their recommendations.”
The group identified “worldwide crude oil supply, refining capacity and unique regional considerations” as “impacting gas and diesel prices,” said the new document. “Many of these factors are beyond the control of Wyoming and, to some degree, the U.S. government. Those factors within our reach would take a significant timeline to address.”
For now, motorists are still feeling pain when they go to the gas pump, whether they are commercial truckers or everyday drivers. AAA reports a gallon of regular, unleaded gas cost an average of $3.89 in the state on Tuesday, up almost a dime over a month ago and an even greater increase from this time last year.
Diesel has followed a similar path, and often costs more than regular gas.
Prices are cheaper than their all-time highs reached earlier this summer, and gas on average is less expensive in Laramie County than across the state.
The “policy options for consideration” in the new document include encouraging the use of current gas apps, which people can download onto their smartphones and which can in some cases provide discounts or other features.
The panel mentioned the state could come up with its own app. When fuel prices exceed a certain threshold, this could “provide a refund to the purchaser” if they are a state resident, the group suggested.
There would be drawbacks.
“Potential long-term disadvantages” are “it could morph into an entitlement program that could be difficult to unwind or expand beyond fuel to other consumer goods and services.”
Another possibility would be to cut the state’s fuel tax, which is currently 24 cents per gallon of gas and diesel. This tack, too, could have side effects, the report noted.
The group “carefully considered” this and “concluded that it would be inefficient, have a minimal positive impact on Wyoming residents, and create a shortfall in highway construction and maintenance funding. A fuel tax holiday would cost the state approximately $120 million annually in lost revenue, money that would not be available for road maintenance or construction.”
The report listed other options, including those that could be taken over the longer term.
It mentioned, among other things, increasing “oil and gas production by reduction of royalties on state land,” and also helping the elderly and disabled with high fuel costs.
The document discussed how refinery capacity has been limited within the state. Increasing storage and refining capacity “makes a lot of sense,” as the state is an oil exporter, said Grier Bailey, the executive director of the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association.