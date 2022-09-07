Cheney.jpg
Incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney challenged candidate Harriet Hageman to publicly admit that former President Donald Trump not only lost a fair and legal election but also that there was no legal proof of fraud in the 2020 election during the Wyoming PBS Republican congressional debate Thursday, June 30, 2022. Hageman defended the former president vehemently.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CASPER — Weeks after Rep. Liz Cheney’s blowout loss to her Donald Trump-endorsed challenger, the Wyoming Republican Party is still using the right’s deep animus toward the congresswoman to raise money.

Over the last two days of August, the state party — which has been at odds with Cheney since she voted to impeach Trump — sent identical emails seeking money from donors.

