CHEYENNE — The state argued Monday that the Wyoming Education Association’s lawsuit alleging inadequate K-12 education funding should be dismissed because the teachers union doesn’t have the right to file on the behalf of students and parents.

The WEA filed the suit Aug. 18 in Laramie County District Court, asserting that the state had violated the Wyoming Constitution by failing to fund public schools adequately.

