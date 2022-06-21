CASPER — A bloc of conservative state lawmakers are urging Wyoming’s U.S. senators to vote against an impending gun control bill that would include funding for red flag laws.
Twenty members of the Legislature released a letter Monday opposing any form of gun control. A second letter written by the House Freedom Caucus also pushed back on attempts by Congress to implement new gun restrictions.
“Under NO circumstances should you allow any bill to advance that contains ANY form of gun control or firearm confiscation of ANY KIND, no matter how small or ‘indirect’ it may seem,” the letter from 20 lawmakers states.
The federal bill is being developed following a string of mass shootings, including one that took the lives of 19 children in Uvalde, Texas.
So far, only a legislative framework is available, which 10 Republican senators have agreed to. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he would be open to voting in favor of the bill if it ends up matching the framework that exists now. Wyoming’s Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso said they are not taking a position on the impending gun deal before the full text is available, which is expected in the next week or so.
In the meantime, many state lawmakers are already urging them not to support the bill.
One letter from Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Burns, and Rep. Robert Wharff, R-Evanston, was signed by 13 representatives and seven senators.
Every lawmaker was given the chance to sign the letter, Bouchard said. There are 90 lawmakers in the Wyoming Legislature.
Both letters honed in on opposition to so-called red flag legislation, while pushing mental health remedies and school safety measures.
If passed along the lines of the framework, the Senate bill would give resources to states to implement red flag laws, which allow police or family members to request courts keep firearms away from people if they are a risk to themselves or others. It would not make red flag laws mandatory.
“We ask that you make efforts to introduce, co-sponsor and support legislation that will strengthen school security so that they are no longer an easy target for these senseless actions of a few deranged individuals,” a different letter from Wyoming’s House Freedom Caucus read.
“We ask that our congressional delegation fight against Pelosi’s radical gun control agenda. Gun control is nothing but an attempt to make criminals out of law-abiding Americans!”
While all of the letters express skepticism that gun-friendly Wyoming would ever implement red flag laws if the funding becomes available, the lawmakers are still pushing for Barrasso and Lummis to vote down the bill.