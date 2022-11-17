oil pump jack

A pump jack in open ground at an oil extraction site.

 Courtesy Photo | Metro Creative

CASPER — Oil and gas lease sale revenue from Wyoming state lands in 2022 far exceeded last year’s disappointing results, the Office of State Lands and Investments announced Wednesday. 

The three state lease sales held this year generated a total of nearly $9.8 million. More than half came from November’s auction, which took place during the first two weeks of the month and grossed just under $5.6 million — more than this year’s first two sales combined.  Buyers from nine different states bid on 70 of the 193 available parcels, or about 18,600 of the close to 65,500 acres up for leasing, according to state officials. 

Tags

Recommended for you