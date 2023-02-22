biking stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

CASPER — Outdoor recreation and tourism are critical economic drivers for many Wyoming communities. In 2021, the outdoor recreation industry contributed $1.5 billion to Wyoming’s economy, accounting for 3.6% of the state’s gross domestic product, according to the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation.

Both figures continue to grow, leading lawmakers to look for ways to support the industry. Now, they have seemingly found a lasting and sustainable solution.

