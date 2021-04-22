CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Secretary of State’s office will not pursue allegations of election fraud filed by a Uinta County man against the Wyoming Republican Party, arguing the alleged fraud is a local, not state, issue.
In an April 2 letter to the complainant, Jon Conrad, Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler said her office would not investigate an allegedly illegal vote. Conrad claimed the Uinta County GOP’s sitting leaders were allowed to vote for themselves in a closely contested election to the state central committee contrary to state law.
While members followed state party bylaws in the vote, Conrad contends, those bylaws were in direct conflict with Wyoming statutes, which dictate that only elected precinct men and women can vote in elections for county party leadership. None of the four sitting members of leadership, including the sitting party chairman, had been elected to precinct seats in last year’s Republican primaries, apparently disqualifying them from participating in their own re-election vote the following March, according to state law.
State law stipulates only members of the county central committee — defined in statute as “precinct committeemen and committeewomen elected in the county at the regular biennial primary election” — are allowed to vote.
Language in the party bylaws, however, argued members of the executive committee — even if they were not reelected in the primary — were allowed to vote alongside the rank and file members of the county party in elections for executive leadership. This, Conrad argued, cleared the way for those four sitting members of leadership to serve as unlawful swing votes in their own re-election bids, even though they had lost their precinct races. Seven Republicans, including two state lawmakers, have since filed suit to keep “improperly and illegally” elected state central committee members from participating in the election for state GOP chair. Sen. Wendy Davis Schuler, R-Evanston, Rep. Danny Eyre, R-Evanston, and the other five want their case to be heard before that election May 14.
“These improperly and illegally selected representatives from Uinta County could represent each of the [legal] county central committee members and each registered Republican in the county if the court does not act quickly,” the lawsuit reads.