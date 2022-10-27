Money stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE — A new report projects all of the state’s major revenue streams will exceed previous forecasts, with an extra $329 million in general fund and budget reserve account revenues expected this fiscal year.

The total estimate for the 2023- 24 biennium increased by close to $738 million since January, according to the October Consensus Revenue Estimating Group report, released Wednesday.

