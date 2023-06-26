GILLETTE — Jimmy Mankin is worried about the future.
The Mankin Ranch, located about 20 miles south of Gillette west of Highway 50, was established in 1939. He has cattle and horses on the land, and this year, thanks to all of the moisture, it’s green as far as the eye can see. In fact, it’s the greenest he can remember since the 1980s.
As he drove around his ranch Thursday morning, looking out at the wide open spaces, he worried about how much longer he could keep it going.
Mankin’s land, as well as the land of many of his neighbors, are in what is proposed to be designated as a sage grouse core area, which would restrict future energy development on the land.
“I’m scared,” he said.
On the south end of his property, there’s a hunting camp. It’s been there since the 1960s and includes a small building where hunters can stay during the fall.
If his ranch is designated as a core area, he’ll have to start downsizing, Mankin said, and the hunting camp would be the first thing to go.
“My dad would be pissed at me if I let this go,” he said. “Today is his birthday.”
Mankin’s 8,000 acres, as well as the tens of thousands of acres on his neighbors’ ranches, are included in what is proposed to be a core area for sage grouse in a map drawn up by the Sage Grouse Implementation Team, a group appointed by the state to look at ways to protect sage grouse.
If their land is designated as a core area, they fear that they’ll lose out on the money that comes in from energy development on their land, which helps offset the cost of ranching.
Mankin has oil wells on his property, and the money from those help pay for fuel and his power bill.
“It helps me survive,” he said.
Those working on the process believe the core area designation, while inconvenient, is still better than the federal government designating the sage grouse as an endangered species.
But it’s the ranchers who are feeling threatened.
“I’m thinking about selling real estate to make ends meet,” Mankin said. “This whole area’s in jeopardy.”
Local sage grouse working groups have been meeting across the state the last several weeks.
The Northeast Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group met Tuesday in Gillette and received an earful from frustrated ranchers who voiced their concerns about government overreach affecting their way of life. Core areas were “designed to control how much disturbance occurred in those areas to try to protect the birds,” said Laurel Vicklund. They’re based on the amount of sage grouse activity in a particular area.
Priscilla Welles, a landowner in Johnson County and a member of the local working group, owns land that is in a core area. There are increased regulations that come with the core designation, primarily when it comes to future development, she said.
If a company wants to drill an oil well in a core area, it would have to go through a lot of red tape. Alternatively, it could go 500 yards in one direction and drill in an area that’s not designated as core area.
“It’s a little crazy in that sense, and you miss out on your development money, of course,” Welles said. “What it does generally is it puts development on guard, and you will lose some opportunities because of that.”
There are spots on Mankin’s ranch that would be great for oil wells or wind turbines, but if it’s designated as a core area, that development and the revenue from the development won’t happen.
The core areas are a “compromise” designed to “avoid more federal overreach,” Welles’ said.
In 2019, Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order on the core areas. He wrote that it is “critical that existing land uses,” especially agricultural activities on private land, continue, and that valid existing rights will be respected.