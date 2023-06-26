2.28.2022 - Sage grouse 003.jpg
A sage grouse ambles through a field. Several regional Audubon Societies, including Audubon Rockies and the Bighorn Audubon Society, oppose the bill, stating that it fails to respond to the primary threat to the bird, habitat destruction.

 Courtesy photo | JoAnne Puckett

GILLETTE — Jimmy Mankin is worried about the future.

The Mankin Ranch, located about 20 miles south of Gillette west of Highway 50, was established in 1939. He has cattle and horses on the land, and this year, thanks to all of the moisture, it’s green as far as the eye can see. In fact, it’s the greenest he can remember since the 1980s.

