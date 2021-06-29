CASPER –– The economic and family well-being of Wyoming’s children are among the best in the nation, according to a new report. But while the state excels in some categories, our youth are among the least healthy in the U.S.
The annual Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count report published earlier this month measures 16 “indicators,” scoring each state in four categories: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.
The new data covers 2019, so does not account for how the COVID-19 pandemic may have affected each category.
For overall child well-being, Wyoming ranks 17th nationwide — falling one position from the previous year.
The state ranks fourth and fifth respectively for the economic indicators and those dealing with family and community.
But for health, we rank 45. Last year, Wyoming ranked 34. The drop in rank follows worsening conditions in several measures analyzed in the report.
Wyoming’s proportion of children without health insurance grew by 4 percentage points between 2018 and 2019 — from 7% to 11%. The proportion of deaths per 100,000 youth grew by 11 percentage points.
“Year after year, Wyoming lands among the lowest ranking states for health,” Wyoming Community Foundation Chief Operating Officer Samin Dadelahi said in a release. “The rural nature of our state can make access difficult but expanding Medicaid and addressing mental health issues should be a priority for those who care about Wyoming’s children and families.”
Dadelahi did not immediately respond Monday to a request for further comment, but continued in the release, saying: “It is jarring to see the stark contrast between economic well-being (fourth) and health (45th) in Wyoming,” she said. “As a state, we have the capacity to make changes. Increasing access to health insurance is something we can and should do.”