CASPER – Wyoming leaders are hoping for more money from the federal government as Congress remains gridlocked over an additional round of stimulus funding.
The state is working to spend the remainder of the $1.25 billion in federal relief granted earlier this year before its Dec. 30 deadline.
Still, Wyoming leaders are hoping for more time to spend the money.
Simultaneously, they are looking for additional funds to help bolster the state amid a structural decline in revenues driven by woes in the extractive energies.
The feeling is a common one. Earlier this week, the National Governors Association released two reports outlining a common need among state and local leaders from around the nation.
The group called on Congress to implement several key measures — including the replacement of lost revenues — in an upcoming stimulus package.
“Dec. 30 is not when we stop our response to COVID, and some valuable tools have not been accessible to us,” said Renny Mackay, senior policy adviser for Gov. Mark Gordon.
The solution to those problems, according to a wide-ranging survey of state and local governments released Tuesday by the Government Finance Officers Association, is simple: States need more flexibility in spending those dollars. While 62% advocated for the direct replacement of lost revenues, a plurality of the 22 states who responded to the survey found the restrictions on the use of those relief funds to be the “biggest challenge” in spending their allocation from the federal government.
With a decline in revenues from a struggling fossil fuel sector and a lagging investment portfolio, Wyoming would likely have been unable to afford to pay any resulting penalties should something have gone wrong.
To prevent a future with fewer federal dollars coming into Wyoming, the state was essentially forced to give local governments fewer options on how to spend the money.