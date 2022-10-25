CASPER — Wyoming’s 2022 scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress dropped slightly from 2019, mirroring a countrywide trend of decreasing scores on the test following the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) testing is administered every two years under the 2015 Every Student Succeeds Act.
(The 2021 assessment was postponed because of the pandemic.) It tests proficiency in reading and math for fourth- and eighth-grade students across the country.
Academic scores for NAEP tests range from zero to 500.
Unlike the WY-TOPP, the state’s assessment tool, NAEP assessments don’t test all students in grades three though 10. Instead, it takes a statistical sample of students, like a survey or a poll.
Wyoming’s NAEP scores have stayed consistently above national averages for the past three decades. This year, only Department of Defense Education Activity schools, which educate kids of military families, outperformed Wyoming in fourth- and eighth-grade math and fourth-grade reading, according to a statement from the Wyoming Department of Education.
Just four states outperformed Wyoming in eighth-grade reading.
That being said, Wyoming’s NAEP scores, like those for other states, have also consistently stayed below the NAEP’s “proficient” cutoff scores, which is a step above the NAEP’s “basic” cutoff score.
Wyoming’s scores this year were slightly lower across the board compared to scores from 2019.