Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, give virtual remarks at the state’s first annual federal funding summit in Sheridan on June 14, 2023.

 Courtesy photo | Maggie Mullen/WyoFile

Wyoming’s top elected officials disagree with Biden administration spending policies, but say they still want their constituents to get a fair share of the unprecedented federal grant money currently available. With billions of dollars up for grabs thanks to recent congressional acts, leaders convened an online and in-person summit aimed at helping state residents navigate the often byzantine, and labor-intensive process of securing and administering federal support.

“We’ve recognized for a long time how overwhelming the federal funding process can be,” Gov. Mark Gordon remarked via video conference at a federal funding summit at Sheridan College in mid-June. Gordon, along with Wyoming’s U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, all Republicans, hosted the event, which was the first of its kind for the state.

