2-15-22 governor4.jpg

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks during his State of the State address in the House Chambers to open the 66th Wyoming Legislature Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

CHEYENNE — Stakeholders had the weekend to sit with the final decisions announced Friday by Gov. Mark Gordon on several pieces of legislation passed during the recent general session.

Their reactions were divided, as Wyoming became the first state to ban the use of abortion pills and followed others in prohibiting transgender girls from competing in high school sanctioned sports. The governor also allowed another anti-abortion bill to become law without his signature and backed the “Wyoming Prescription Drug Transparency,” while using his line-item veto authority on sections of it.

