GILLETTE — The chipped key ring laid haphazardly alongside its key-bearer.
At one time, before hotels transitioned into the key cards of today, it would’ve opened the door to Room 131 at the Holiday Inn in Kirksville, Missouri. But those days are long gone.
The key has now joined others of its kind, lying rusted and corroded in a box filled with mementos of the past. Years ago, the keys opened doors, chests and safes that were essential to their owners but those times have since faded. Without the chipped green key ring to identify it, no one would even guess that one of the two-inch long pieces of metal began its life in Missouri.
For about 10 students at the Cam-plex last week, the keys in the box didn’t tell a story on their own. The goal was to use not only the keys but also watches, trinkets, jewelry and gears to create an artist’s own memories, or, use those same items to freeze other memories in time and place.
For RaNaye Haney, 64, the steampunk class, taught by Heather Rodriguez, gave a way for her to repurpose and remember objects she found from her grandmother, mother and sister who have all passed into “the angels’ arms.”
For Angel Zahn, 18, the class offered a way for her to create a place to store her memories as she moves between the brink of childhood and adulthood.
The two-day class offered the perfect opportunity for a look at memory and the hereafter as students captured the beauty of the past and what could be the future in the imperfections of the art style at hand.
Rodriguez, who is a decorative finisher by trade, decided to spread her love of steampunk with the artists, along with an education of what the industrial style actually entails. While some in the group had heard of and loved the artistic theme, others thought someone had accidentally misspelled “steam trunk.”
“It’s kind of an underground thing,” Rodriguez said of steampunk. “It’s an interesting cross between industrial-Victorian. So you have this old-fashioned techno-forward concept. We all love industrial, right, but now we’re adding that old Victorian element to it and that’s steampunk.”
In the class, Haney and Zahn incorporated a variety of items within the same theme that represented unique moments within their own lives. The class allowed them to bring about a visual aspect to memories that were inextricably linked to certain objects.
Haney sat at her work table with a narrow plaque, dismembering jewelry and trinkets she’d picked up on her own and from family throughout the years.
“This key, this is old,” she said, holding up a key while her mind sifted through past memories. As a child, she remembered being in her grandmother’s home. It was there she was told the key opened a chest that was at the time more than a century old.
Someone in the family still owns the chest, she thinks, but Haney has the key to open it, locking that memory eternally onto the small plaque in front of her. The key joins another passed along by her mother and her sister’s jewelry.
“She couldn’t wear that silver stuff, so she made her own earrings,” Haney said. The unique baubles are now scattered among the plaque as well, which will hang on a wall in Haney’s home.
Two tables over, Zahn stood on her tiptoes to reach across the trunk sitting on the table in front of her. As she layered her base of black paint across the wicker weave, she thought about the journey the trunk made to land on the table in front of her.
“We bought it from a guy north of Gillette who was selling a bunch of furniture that he had,” she said. “He would go around to storage units that they sold out and then buy the furniture.”
Although she’s uncertain of the past memories the trunk holds, she and her mother Lacy, 38, gathered items at home and around town to make it her own. Bike gears and chains from The Bicycle Shop and some pieces from a friend disassembling his car made for authentic industrial goods that she laid out along the top of the trunk with a studious eye.