Steampunk Boxes
Buy Now

Angel Zahn applies a base coat of paint to an old chest during the annual Northeast Wyoming Furniture Rehab and Project Workshop at Cam-plex in Gillette on Dec. 16. Zahn was among several people win a workshop that focused on steampunk decoration techniques, a style inspired by vintage fashion and industrial elements.

 Courtesy photo | Ed Glazar/News Record Photo

GILLETTE — The chipped key ring laid haphazardly alongside its key-bearer.

At one time, before hotels transitioned into the key cards of today, it would’ve opened the door to Room 131 at the Holiday Inn in Kirksville, Missouri. But those days are long gone.

Tags

Recommended for you