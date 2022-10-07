JACKSON — Teton County does not have the authority to request judicial review of a state agency’s actions.
That’s according to Jackson Judge Melissa Owens, who dismissed the Teton County Board of County Commissioners’ appeal of a state board’s approval of storage and glamping operations on a parcel of state trust land near Teton Village.
Commissioners had argued that the operations were approved inappropriately because they were given the go-ahead under a permit that didn’t require consistency with local land use code.
But state lawyers argued that the board couldn’t sue the state because it isn’t a “person.” Owens, of the Ninth District Court, agreed, ruling only on whether the county could sue the state, not on whether the county’s argument about permitting had merit.
“While petitioners may have alternative methods to seek relief on the merits of their claims, this court finds that the right to seek judicial review is not one of those available methods,” Owens wrote in her decision filed late Tuesday night. The county wasn’t aware of the decision until Wednesday night. Companies have already begun installing the 800 storage units and 11 glamping geodomes.
Commissioners and county attorneys said they were still processing the decision Thursday, which raises questions about when county commissioners can challenge a state agency’s decision. Counties in Wyoming are an arm of the state. The Wyoming Administrative Procedures Act gives a “person” the opportunity to seek judicial review of a state agency’s decision.