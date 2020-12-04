LARAMIE (WNE) — To address the shortage of substitute teachers in Wyoming’s K-12 schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Wyoming is encouraging its students to fill that role during the break between UW’s fall and spring semesters.
Students in UW’s College of Education this week received a letter from Gov. Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow asking the students who are certified as substitute teachers — several hundred upperclassmen are in that category — to consider serving their local K-12 school districts in this capacity.
Additionally, UW encourages all of its students who have at least 60 hours of college credit — the minimum required to be a substitute teacher — to pursue certification from Wyoming’s Professional Teaching Standards Board.
UW students who serve as substitute teachers are eligible for a service credit from the university, in addition to the wages paid by local school districts.
“We have, in Wyoming, determined that providing the opportunity for our K-12 schools to educate both in person and virtually is a priority. (But) our school districts are struggling to staff their schools due to teacher/staff shortages caused by illness and exposure,” Gordon and Balow wrote in their letter to UW students.
“Teachers, paraprofessionals and school administrators are all pitching in to cover classes, but the current situation is not sustainable...,” they told students. “If you are able to serve our communities and our students by substitute teaching, please consider doing so.”