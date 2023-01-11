bee.jpg
Rocky Mountain bee plant, pictured, can provide habitat for pollinator insects when it’s planted on reclaimed well pads in the Jonah and Pinedale Anticline gas fields, according to University of Wyoming research.

 Courtesy photo | Mike Curran

A pair of peer-reviewed papers examining how insects are faring in reclaimed portions of the Pinedale Anticline and Jonah gas fields found major population and diversity upticks, as well as evidence that breaking up the sagebrush benefits pollinators.

To make those determinations, former University of Wyoming PhD student Mike Curran, of the Wyoming Reclamation and Restoration Center, examined 28 reclaimed well pads in the two Green River basin gas fields from 2015 to 2017.

