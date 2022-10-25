Wyoming state capitol stock

The state capitol building sits in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Stephanie Joyce, Wyoming Public Media

CHEYENNE — A subcommittee of state lawmakers will be developed to reevaluate the ethics complaints rule of the House and Senate in the upcoming year.

Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council passed the motion Monday afternoon after they were recommended to do so by the Select Committee on Legislative Facilities, Technology and Process, as well as Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht. Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Casper, will appoint members to the subcommittee to listen to testimony and report their findings and potential amendments for the 67th Wyoming Legislature.

