CHEYENNE — Firefighting crews and resources are being reassigned to other areas as activity at the Sugarloaf Fire slowed over the weekend.
The incident was put into patrol status Monday, meaning fire engines will continue to monitor its perimeter while most on-scene personnel are no longer needed. As of Monday, 43 people were fighting the fire, a decrease from the more than 300 on site the week it started.
In recent days, there had been upward of 400 personnel, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle previously reported, in joint coverage of the wildfire with WTE’s affiliated publication, the Laramie Boomerang.
The fire was 839 acres and 60% contained as of Monday morning, according to the federal government’s incident tracking web page for the blaze.
The incident will likely never reach 100% containment because of the distance between it and the fire line established by crews, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Aaron Voos, in comments to the Boomerang.
“We were able to be very aggressive because we had resources available to us,” Voos said. “That allowed us to be successful on the growth of the fire.”
“Significant moisture was received in the fire area over the weekend,” the government reports.
“No smoke has been visible over the fire in several days.”