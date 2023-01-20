CASPER — Lawmakers took a step toward addressing suicide in Wyoming on Thursday as the state continues to reel from a crisis that left more than 180 people dead in 2020 alone.
In the measure’s first full vote, the House passed a bill Thursday that would establish a $40 million trust fund and $6 million reserve account for Wyoming’s 988 suicide and crisis hotline, providing permanent financing for the suicide prevention program amid the ups and downs of the state’s economy. The House voted by a 34-23 margin following vigorous debate about the structure of the funding and the efficacy of the suicide and crisis lifeline. The state got its first in-state suicide hotline in 2020. Before then, calls were routed out of state.
While the bill’s passage through the House marks a significant step, the future of the bill is still uncertain.
Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, the chairman of the House Revenue Committee, which sponsored the legislation, asked members to pass the bill and propose amendments during later readings rather than kill it during the first vote. The bill will now be read two more times in the House. The chamber was somber as lawmakers held an emotional debate with both proponents and opponents of the bills acknowledging that Wyoming is struggling to address climbing suicide rates.
For several lawmakers, the subject of suicide elicited a visceral response.
Rep. Andrew Byron, R-Jackson, told House members that as a first responder for Jackson Hole Fire/ EMS he had no mental health intervention training.
“I can’t share some of the stories because this House can’t hear them,” he said.
Visibly moved, he asked, “What is one life worth?”
Other supporters of the 988 lifeline trust fund also positioned the bill as an issue of saving money or saving lives, arguing that the lifeline can make a difference for those in crisis and help Wyoming tackle its title as the worst state for suicide in the U.S.
“Suicide not only impacts that person, but their families, their communities and their employers,” said Rep. Jon Conrad, R-Mountain View. “Although we can debate the value of the money, I encourage all of us to think about our Wyoming values.”
Permanent funding for the 988 lifeline had firm and vocal support, but more than half of those who rose to speak during the floor debate urged House members to reject the bill. Those who objected to the measure took issue with the trust fund and questioned the efficacy of the 988 lifeline in preventing suicides.
Rather than the Legislature appropriating money, earnings from the trust fund would transfer directly to the Wyoming Department of Health to finance the annual operations of the lifeline, which would total an estimated $2 million in the 2025 fiscal year. Roughly $700,000 per year would support the operation of the 988 lifeline call centers, while another $1.2 million would fund crisis services, including mobile crisis teams that would respond to callers.
The lifeline is currently funded for the next year and a half by $2.1 million in federal COVID-19 relief money and $400,000 in state general funds Gov. Mark Gordon.