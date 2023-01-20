image
In this photo illustration, a person suffering with suicidal ideation makes a call to a suicide hotline. 

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CASPER — Lawmakers took a step toward addressing suicide in Wyoming on Thursday as the state continues to reel from a crisis that left more than 180 people dead in 2020 alone. 

In the measure’s first full vote, the House passed a bill Thursday that would establish a $40 million trust fund and $6 million reserve account for Wyoming’s 988 suicide and crisis hotline, providing permanent financing for the suicide prevention program amid the ups and downs of the state’s economy. The House voted by a 34-23 margin following vigorous debate about the structure of the funding and the efficacy of the suicide and crisis lifeline. The state got its first in-state suicide hotline in 2020. Before then, calls were routed out of state. 

