CASPER — A legislative proposal to spend federal relief money on expanding the operations of Wyoming’s two suicide prevention hotlines succeeded Friday in the Senate after two previous attempts were rejected by lawmakers. The new budget amendment passed Friday would devote $2.1 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for this purpose.
Wyoming had the highest rate of suicide in the U.S. in 2019, according to CDC data.
The state didn’t get its first two suicide hotlines until 2020. Neither runs 24-hours-a-day. Those who call after hours are transferred to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Advocates say expanding the hotlines’ services is needed to help connect people in crisis with local resources.
In December, Gov. Mark Gordon recommended giving the hotlines $7 million of ARPA money over 2022 and 2023. The state is set to receive more than $1 billion in ARPA funds. That $7 million was meant to allow the call centers to run 24/7, as well as help them build up their infrastructure.
The Joint Appropriations Committee struck that request from the ARPA budget in January, however. Since then, a group of lawmakers and advocates has been trying to bring at least some of that money back. The governor himself called for the Legislature to make room for suicide prevention funding in his State of the State address Monday.
In committee meetings and Senate sessions, some legislators were skeptical that the funding would be effective.
Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, said appropriations committee members may have voted against the proposal because they thought the hotlines already had enough funding.
“We didn’t say no to suicide prevention,” Gireau said on the Senate floor Wednesday. “What we said was, ‘We thought we’d already funded it in another form two years ago.’”
So supporters floated the proposal again, asking for less money.
In a Senate committee of the whole session Wednesday, Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, introduced an amendment to the ARPA budget draft that would set aside $3 million in relief money for the hotlines. That measure failed by a vote of 13-15.
On Friday, Baldwin introduced another amendment — this time during the bill’s third reading — to give the hotlines $2.1 million in relief money.