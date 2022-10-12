oil pump jack

A pump jack in open ground at an oil extraction site.

 Courtesy Photo | Metro Creative

The Trump administration violated environmental and planning laws when it OK’d a Delaware-sized oil and gas field in Converse County, endangering raptors and 54 greater sage grouse breeding-ground leks, two conservation groups allege in a lawsuit.

Powder River Basin Resource Council and Western Watersheds Project filed the complaint in federal court in Washington, D.C. last month, claiming then-Interior Secretary David Bernhardt rigged the approval of the 5,000-well project “to relieve the fossil fuel industry from federal environmental safeguards.” 

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

