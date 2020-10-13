GILLETTE — Most of those who spoke during a Saturday public hearing at the Pronghorn Center support Gillette College breaking from the Northern Wyoming Community College District and forming one of its own.
Some spoke from nostalgia and fond past experiences with the school. Others said it’s an issue of autonomy and gaining independence from a district that is based in another county yet has ultimate decision making over the Gillette branch campus.
Those who are opposed questioned why a new district is needed and how it would be funded.
Wyoming Community College Commission Chairman Jackie Freeze began the hearing by explaining the criteria that the commission is considering in its review of the application.
The core aspects are whether there is a need for a new district, the financial ability to support it, what the financial impact on the state would be and how educationally sound the application is. She emphasized that those points do not come in order of importance.
“Our goal today is to listen,” Freeze said.
Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King and Campbell County Commissioner Rusty Bell made cases for the new community college district.
“It is imperative that we actually make those decisions on how we provide for those industries and businesses at a local level,” Bell said.
“Would you feel comfortable letting seven people from another county decide what programs you offer or whether you keep the lights on?” he asked rhetorically. “That’s not healthy for Wyoming, it’s not healthy for our community.”
Gillette College Advisory Board Chairman Robert Palmer presented the county’s case for an independent district.
“This is the natural evolution for us,” Palmer said. “We have been offering classes here in Campbell County for over 50 years.”
Gillette College’s headcount and full-time equivalent enrollment is almost 50% of the NWCCD, Palmer said. In the last 10 years, more than 2,600 students have received diplomas or certificates from Gillette College.
“This is a true college campus. This isn’t a startup,” Palmer said. “We are in existence.”
In fiscal year 2020, Gillette College had a budget of about $11.2 million while NWCCD’s overall budget was $32 million, he said.
“Our budget is an estimated 35% of the district total and again just in comparison, we’re almost 50% of the FTE and headcount,” Palmer said, adding that local residents, businesses, industries and public entities all have a vested interest in shepherding Gillette College to its own district.
“An independent Gillette College District is mutually beneficial to Campbell County, Sheridan and Johnson counties and the state of Wyoming,” he said.
NWCCD President Walter Tribley and trustees did not attend the Gillette meeting, but thanked the public and commission for their “engagement in this important process,” said Wendy Smith, a spokeswoman for the district.
The Western Interstate Commission of Higher Education was tasked with conducting the needs assessment survey research required as part of the application review process. Its vice president of policy analysis and research, Patrick Lane, gave a presentation via Zoom during the meeting.
About 30% of adults in Campbell County have at least an associate degree, compared to 44% in Sheridan County and 38% in Johnson County, Lane said. Also, the average per capita income in Campbell County is about $49,000.
The averages in Sheridan and Johnson counties are $55,000 and $48,000 respectively.
When looking at future population projections through 2040, he said Campbell County is expected to grow by almost 10,000 residents, which is one of the largest expected increases in the state. Sheridan is expected to grow by 4,600 and Johnson may see about 740 more residents.