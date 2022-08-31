I voted sticker stock
Buy Now
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

DOUGLAS — In an interesting observation from the 2020 primary election, the local candidate spending forms reveal that — with one notable exception – those who kept their campaign spending close to home performed much better at the polls than those who chose to spend most or all of their election money out of county or even out of state.

In many of the races on the local and statewide scene this year, supporting local businesses and attracting new business appeared often as a campaign theme.

Recommended for you