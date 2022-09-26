ROCK SPRINGS — The sounds of chatter turn into silence as a small group of students read words of abuse written by survivors of physical and sexual violence.
Objects dangle over notes as reminders of how they met their aggressive partners.
The Tunnel of Oppression is a community display that addresses the types of abuse and suffering that happen around the world and locally, such as human trafficking, domestic violence, racism, bullying, poverty, homophobia, ableism/disability issues, food insecurity and other personal issues.
Representatives from YWCA of Sweetwater County, Uprising, Sweetwater County Sheriff ’s Office and Southwest Counseling Services were on-site to provide information during the opening reception at Western Wyoming Community College on Monday, Sept. 19.
The content contained descriptions of sexual coercion, bullying, digital abuse and other personal hardships on poster boards and art. In the tunnel, explicit details about abuse stopped visitors in their tracks.