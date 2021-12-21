POWELL — While awaiting a trial on a count of first-degree murder, authorities say a Cody woman fought with deputies at the Park County Detention Center.
Last week, prosecutors charged Carolyn Aune with two counts of felony interference with a peace officer, alleging she injured or attempted to injure two detention deputies earlier this month.
Aune, who is 29, has been incarcerated since April on allegations that she and Moshe Williams, 30, fatally abused his 2-year-old daughter. Paisleigh Williams died in early April after suffering what medical professionals described as some kind of forceful “gut punch.” In interviews with police at the time, both Aune and Williams denied abusing the girl and cast suspicion on each other. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to counts of murder. The new case against Aune stems from the morning of Dec. 9, after she reportedly became upset when no staffers were available to clean up some water she’d spilled in a common area of the jail. When Park County Sheriff’s Deputy Corey Zubik suggested Aune wipe up the water herself with a towel or hand cloth.