JACKSON — Upon hearing Laura Meadows utter their names, Norman and Handy pushed off toward the Linn family’s small pasture pulling a sleigh full of hay.
The two stout, blond Haflinger horses knew the drill, easily jerking forward hundreds of pounds of cured grass cut off the Serenity Ranch last summer. The hay was bound for the rumens of nine Salers cattle and a handful of rescue donkeys and llamas that hang with the herd.
On this Wednesday in late January, Norman and Handy were cooperative and obedient as they went about their afternoon routine. That’s not always the case.
“These guys are just really bad,” Meadows said. “They’ll push you over. They’re terrible little ponies.”
Her dad, Gene Linn, seized on the chance to pile on: “They’re little devils,” he said. “They can open gates. Norman can take his halter and bridle off.”
But without this afternoon routine of wrangling stubborn horses, the Linns would risk losing an agricultural land status that saves the longtime Jackson family from a potential six-figure property tax bill. The Linns are among 200-plus landowners in Teton County motivated to keep up an agricultural designation. The property tax formula creates an incentive to raise livestock or crops, which in cases like the Linns’ protects open space from being subdivided into 35-acre tracts.
“This herd of cows saves us pretty close to $100,000 a year,” Linn said. “It’s just ridiculous.”
Without the agricultural tax break that comes from raising and selling cattle, the Linn family wouldn’t be able to keep their 120-acre spread on the Snake River’s West Bank, he said.
“It would be fire sale time,” Linn said.
But the ranching life isn’t ideal and can lead to conflicts with wildlife. Laura Meadows is torn about the lifestyle she’s been cornered into and blunt about her family’s predicament.
“I think it’s pretty terrible,” she said. “I don’t want to feed cows every day, but how else are we going to keep our ranch? We love it here.”
Neither Linn, who’s 73, nor Meadows, a part-time veterinarian and mother of two, necessarily want to be haying cattle every day. Their primary help comes from Laura’s husband, Dwayne, who otherwise spends his days being a father and running a small nonprofit organization, the Wyoming Wildlife Federation. Hiring help isn’t a great option, because the cattle operation is about a wash financially.
“Dwayne drives, I drive, my dad drives,” Laura Meadows said. “Even today, it was like, ‘Who’s going to go?’”
Meadows and her siblings are not considering selling out, and so life goes on with a routine of Norman, Handy and eight hungry cows plus a bull that need their daily rations. Her children, she said, ought to have the same opportunities that she had growing up, whether that’s harvesting an elk on the property or just playing in the cottonwood groves and willows lining the Snake River. The Linn Ranch’s roots reach back more than a century, tracing to 1905.
“For the next generation,” Meadows said, “we are dedicated to maintaining what our parents have given to us.”
Each Teton County family with land classified as agricultural has its own story and method for maintaining the property’s tax status. Some keep up eligibility via commercial cattle operations, like those on ranches run by the descendants of some Jackson Hole homesteaders. A few property owners graze and keep horses, selling enough steeds or foals to meet the agricultural tax requirements set by Wyoming law. Others hay their land and send the bales to market.
Regardless of the mechanism, there’s supposed to be legitimacy to the agricultural operation, which is verified by Teton County Assessor Melissa Shinkle.
“Ag is supposed to be the primary purpose of the land,” Shinkle told the News&Guide. “It’s not a hobby. To get an agricultural designation, that should be the primary use.”
The financial benefits of maintaining agricultural tax status are especially stark in Teton County. Property taxes in Wyoming are typically predicated on the estimated value of the land itself, but when a tract is in agriculture the valuation is instead based on the land’s output. So the bill reflects the value of livestock sent to slaughter, or crops sold at commodity prices.
“It’s not taxed market value, it’s taxed at what that land can produce in terms of agriculture,” said Brian Judkins, administrator of the property tax division at the Wyoming Department of Revenue.
On top of the significant savings achieved through that filter, the taxable value of the agricultural products is then shrunk about tenfold — calculated at the fractional rate of 9.5%. To determine property taxes owed, that number is then multiplied by the mill levy in Teton County, which averages out to $5.70 per $1,000 of valuation.
When the equation starts out with the proceeds from 40 acres of cut hay or a small cattle operation, the tax bills are minimal. For Wyoming ranchers and farmers whose margins are already thin, those breaks can be critical to staying afloat financially. For land-rich, cash-poor families dwelling in a place like Jackson Hole, the structure also has the effect of helping to keep land in the family.