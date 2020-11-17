POWELL — While the official count of grizzly bears in key habitat inside and around Yellowstone National Park remains stable, the leader of the interagency team responsible for conserving the species says it’s possible there are about 40-45% more bears than reported.
The current official count is 727 grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, down about 10 bears from 2019 estimates.
A possible change of the Chao 2 population estimate equation is being studied by a subcommittee of the interagency group responsible for conserving the species and would raise the population estimate to about 1,000 grizzlies inside the federally defined suitable habitat known as the demographic monitoring area.
In a late October presentation to the Yellowstone Ecosystem Subcommittee of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, study team leader Frank van Manen said the revision would bring population estimates closer to the actual number of bears in the ecosystem than the current conservative estimate. Scientists can’t count every bear in an ecosystem encompassing nearly 20,000 square miles in the three-state area bordering Yellowstone, van Manen said. And that doesn’t count the 6,500 square miles that the species occupies outside the DMA. Those bears are not included in the official estimates.
“Without someone throwing millions of dollars extra at [monitoring efforts], I don’t see a way of being able to monitor [outside the DMA] into the future,” said van Manen, a research wildlife biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey. Political leaders pushing to remove Endangered Species Act protections from the area’s grizzlies — including Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon — have suggested there are many more grizzly bears on the landscape. In recent congressional testimony, given in support of efforts to revise the act, Gordon claimed the number of bears in the region has risen from about 136 bears in the early 1980s to somewhere between 700 and “as many as 1,200 to 1,400 bears.”
The study team’s research might give validity to such claims, but moving away from the Chao 2 method has critics.
“They said we would be using Chao 2 for the foreseeable future,” said Bonnie Rice, senior representative for the Sierra Club’s Greater Yellowstone/ Northern Rockies campaign. “It turns out the foreseeable future isn’t very long, because they’re already making changes.”
Rice said the method used to estimate the grizzly population is “critical.”
“A lot of management decisions flow from that estimate,” she added. “If an estimate is going to be hundreds of bears more, then that really needs to be rigorously studied. Are they real bears or are they paper bears?”
The current official count of grizzly bears is derived using the Chao 2 population estimator, which was intentionally set up to underestimate the population. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee — consisting of representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Geological Survey and representatives of the state wildlife agencies of Idaho, Montana, Washington and Wyoming and Native American tribes — seeks to develop comprehensive recommendations to update monitoring protocols. Within that mission, van Manen said he is looking at changes to a specific part of the equation to make estimates more closely resemble the actual population: the distance a grizzly sow can reasonably be expected to travel with cubs.