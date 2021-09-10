RIVERTON (WNE) — The 15-year-old Evanston boy who died in July during a tubing accident at Morton Lake was not intoxicated at the time, toxicology testing showed.
Dagon L. McWhorter, 15, died at about 1 p.m. July 24 of asphyxia due to fresh-water drowning, according to a report from the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.
Toxicology testing revealed no relevant substances, the report states.
The youth’s body was retrieved from the lake July 26, but law enforcement initially responded at about 1 p.m. July 24 to a report that the boy was “struggling in the water while trying to swim ashore.”