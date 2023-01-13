Judge Court gavel stock
CHEYENNE — Two suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old Cheyenne girl made their first appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court on Wednesday and are being held on $150,000 bonds.

Tirso Munguia, 19, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for having shot the victim, Angelina Harrison, with a 9mm handgun owned by Cody J. Nicholson, 18. Having fled the scene with the firearm and for failing to contact law enforcement, Nicholson has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to involuntary manslaughter, which also is a felony.

