JACKSON — An interagency collective of biologists is recommending that 21,233 acres of high-quality winter habitat in the Teton Range be made off limits to humans to help an imperiled, declining herd of bighorn sheep stage a comeback.
If the recommendations are pursued and OK’d, a new area slightly smaller than the National Elk Refuge would be closed to backcountry skiing and human presence generally in the winter months. Those areas are broken up, occurring sporadically around the range.
The suggested closures were actually also devised with skiing in mind: 95% of the “high value ski terrain” identified through a collaborative community process would stay open. Yet at the same time, the suggested protections would also permanently preserve much of Teton Range sheep’s winter habitat — terrain they’d potentially abandon if shared with skiers.
“It would protect half of the bighorn sheep habitat,” Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist Aly Courtemanch told the Jackson Hole Daily.
Designating closures on only half the high-quality habitat, she added, might not sound like a lot.
“But actually, a lot of the areas we aren’t proposing that are habitat are areas where it’s just really inaccessible to recreate,” Courtemanch said. “So we don’t feel that there’s a need to close those areas.”
New winter closures aren’t the only recommendations that have emerged from a long planning process spearheaded by a Teton Range Bighorn Sheep Working Group. That group also recommended that land managers in Grand Teton National Park designate specific travel routes, where skiers and split boarders would be restricted to a skin track cutting through important set-aside sheep habitat to reach open ski terrain. Another strategy endorsed in the working group’s 100-page report includes stepping up education about how backcountry skiing influences bighorn sheep. As an example, they recommend adding signage at the top of popular ski lines like the Banana Couloir.
Courtemanch studied how bighorn sheep and backcountry skiers interact in the Tetons for her graduate degree at the University of Wyoming starting in 2008.