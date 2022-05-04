JACKSON (WNE) — The heavy metal music fest Fire in the Mountains is on. For the slated bands, and 2,000 ticket holders, the approval might come as a relief.
After being approved for 2,000 people the last two years, and then delayed for COVID-19, the festival faced heavy pushback from neighbors this year. The conditional use permit approval was hotly debated.
But for festival owner Jeremy Walker, the approval was exactly what he expected, and the conversation around it disheartening.
Walker’s permit is for this year only. And to continue the festival means a big reevaluation after he collects a year’s transportation, noise, and environmental impact data. Commissioners Greg Epstein and Mark Barron fought for relaxed conditions on the permit, including to allow festival-goers closer access.