JACKSON — “These are insane numbers.”
That’s how local economic analyst and Jackson Town Councilor Jonathan Schechter describes income figures for Teton County culled from IRS tax return data. What makes the figures so “insane”?
Consider this: According to the data compiled by Schechter based on 2019 IRS tax returns — the most recent figures available — Teton County’s mean, or average, adjusted gross income was $312,442. Not only was that the highest mean AGI in the nation for that year, it was also the first time any county had eclipsed $300,000 in mean AGI in history.
It was also almost exactly $100,000 more than the county that came in at No. 2 nationwide, New York County, New York, which is essentially uber-wealthy Manhattan Island. New York County had a mean AGI of $212,534, Schechter said.
As if those figures weren’t staggering enough, of Teton County’s mean AGI of $312,442 in 2019, the county’s “mean per-return non-wage income alone was $235,186, 11% higher than New York [County]’s total income figure,” Schechter wrote in his most recent CoThrive newsletter.
In other words, 75% of Teton County’s income comes from investments and other non-wage sources, versus the national average of 31%.
Further illustrating the disparity between Teton County and counties across the rest of the country, Schechter said in an interview, the nearly $100,000 gap between Teton County at No. 1 and New York County at No. 2 is slightly greater than the gap between New York County and No. 63, Delaware County, Ohio, a wealthy suburban area outside Columbus. Meanwhile, the gap between Delaware County and last-place Rock County, Nebraska, coming in at No. 3,142, is just slightly less than that at $91,777, Schechter said, adding “that’s pretty amazing.”
Insane.
And Schechter notes those are 2019 figures that don’t factor in the “COVID migration” of 2020 and 2021, which saw even more wealth move into Jackson Hole and surely will bump those figures skyward.
“Bottom line: If it feels like things are not just crazy, but spinning-out-of-control crazy, there’s a good reason for it,” Schechter said.
And it’s likely to only get crazier. Between 2018 and 2019, Teton County’s mean per-return AGI rose by $50,942, or 19.5%. Though the 2020 and 2021 tax return figures aren’t yet available, Schechter said it’s a good bet that those numbers will reflect a good amount more wealth having moved into the valley.
“It’s a crude rule of thumb, but between about 10% to 15% of our community turns over every year — probably closer to 10%,” Schechter told the News&Guide. “But the number of people who move here and will start claiming residence for the 2020 tax year and then the 2021 tax year, those are people who have exceptional amounts of wealth. ... I tend to be reluctant to speak unless it’s something I feel confident saying or I’m pretty confident being right about, and I’m confident that what we will see in 2020 is going to be far beyond 2019 and 2021 [will be beyond 2020].”
So what does all of this wealth mean for Teton County, and even for the state of Wyoming?
Locally, it provides both benefits and unique challenges, Schechter said. For example, on the plus side, Teton County’s tax return data demonstrates a large amount of charitable giving. In fact, he wrote, “2019’s $33,710 was the highest per-return contribution figure ever recorded, a full 72% higher than Teton County’s 2015 figure of $19,646 (the previous high).”
Unfortunately, it would appear that much of Teton County residents’ $501 million of charitable giving in 2019 is going outside the community, based on numbers reported by local nonprofits.
“It can’t be proven, but if we had a ton of that income staying in the county, our nonprofits would have a lot more money than they’re reporting,” Schechter said.
However, he did add that some of the new Teton County residents of means might be looking to make their mark locally, as reflected by the record amount — more than $19.7 million — raised by last year’s annual Old Bill’s Fun Run. Laurie Andrews, director of the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, which puts on Old Bill’s, was unable to be reached for comment Tuesday.